BJP programme not enough, probe needed: KTR

HYDERABAD: Responding to the “Musi Nidra” programme launched by BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BJP has finally reacted to the project launched by the state government.
“However, an inquiry should be ordered into the project,” Rama Rao demanded, insisting that the state government planned to loot Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the name of Musi rejuvenation.
Addressing a meeting after welcoming Congress leaders from Rajendranagar Assembly segment into the party fold, Rama Rao said that the Musi project could be completed with just Rs 11,000 crore. “However, the state government plans to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he alleged, demanding a probe into the Musi project.
Rama Rao said that the permission for buildings in Musi area were given some 50 years ago and the government even collected taxes. “The government demolishing those houses now is unfair,” he said, holding the previous TDP and Congress regimes responsible for the pollution of the Musi. Rama Rao said that the BRS government took several steps to clean the Musi by constructing sewage treatment plants to treat 1,200 LMD water with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.
He alleged that the Centre did not take any decision even though he submitted details pointing to irregularities in the Amrut 2.0 tenders. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Telangana became an ATM for Congress, but he is not taking any action, even though the BRS submitted details of Amrut tenders,” Rama Rao alleged.