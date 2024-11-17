BJP programme not enough, probe needed: KTR

HYDERABAD: Responding to the “Musi Nidra” programme launched by BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BJP has finally reacted to the project launched by the state government.

“However, an inquiry should be ordered into the project,” Rama Rao demanded, insisting that the state government planned to loot Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the name of Musi rejuvenation.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming Congress leaders from Rajendranagar Assembly segment into the party fold, Rama Rao said that the Musi project could be completed with just Rs 11,000 crore. “However, the state government plans to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he alleged, demanding a probe into the Musi project.