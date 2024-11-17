Former MLA Jaipal Yadav questioned over alleged phone tapping in BRS government

HYDERABAD: The police on Saturday questioned former BRS MLA G Jaipal Yadav for two hours as part of the investigation into the allegations of illegally tapping the phones during the previous BRS government.

Sources said that the focus of the questioning was on the communication between Jaipal Yadav and Mekala Thirupathanna, one of the accused in the case. Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Venkatagiri questioned the former MLA at the Jubilee Hills police station.

Jaipal Yadav was elected from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections.

According to sources, the investigators, scouring through the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports of the data obtained from the electronic devices belonging to the accused, found chats between Thirupathanna and Jaipal Yadav.