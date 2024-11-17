Former MLA Jaipal Yadav questioned over alleged phone tapping in BRS government

HYDERABAD: The police on Saturday questioned former BRS MLA G Jaipal Yadav for two hours as part of the investigation into the allegations of illegally tapping the phones during the previous BRS government.
Sources said that the focus of the questioning was on the communication between Jaipal Yadav and Mekala Thirupathanna, one of the accused in the case. Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Venkatagiri questioned the former MLA at the Jubilee Hills police station.
Jaipal Yadav was elected from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections.
According to sources, the investigators, scouring through the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports of the data obtained from the electronic devices belonging to the accused, found chats between Thirupathanna and Jaipal Yadav.
A few days back, the public prosecutor told the high court during the arguments on a plea filed by Thirupathanna that the police received the FSL report after the chargesheet was filed. The public prosecutor also said that it had come to light that BRS leaders had sent several numbers to Thirupathanna.
Meanwhile, emerging from the police station after his questioning, Jaipal Yadav told reporters that he gave two numbers to Thirupathanna in connection with a trivial family issue. “Because
of that the police issued notices and summoned me. I answered all their questions. Thirupathanna and I belong to the same caste. As some problems are family related, I asked him to assist. I have done nothing wrong and I have no reason to fear,” Jaipal Yadav said.
It may be mentioned here that on Thursday, former Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah was also questioned by the police in connection with the same case.