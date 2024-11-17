ICAI appeals against Telangana HC's relief to YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the order of a single judge in the case was flawed at many levels, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has filed a writ appeal in the Telangana High Court against the relief granted to YSR Congress (YSRC) MP Vijaysai Reddy in the proceedings initiated against him by the ICAI’s disciplinary directorate.

Vijaysai Reddy, a practising Chartered Accountant, had approached the High Court, contending that the disciplinary proceedings against him were arbitrary, in violation of the principles of natural justice, and contravened provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. The single judge allowed his writ petition, effectively halting the disciplinary proceedings and granting relief.

Following this, ICAI, represented by its president, the disciplinary directorate, and the disciplinary committee, has now filed the writ appeal saying Vijaysai Reddy’s writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution was neither maintainable on facts nor in law, as alternative remedies are available under the Chartered Accountants Act.