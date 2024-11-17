Maharashtra voters will reject betrayers, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the BJP has failed to win elections in the top metropolises — Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad — in the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday predicted that the saffron party would face defeat in Mumbai too in the elections to the Maharashtra Assembly.
Revanth exuded confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the Congress is a part, would sweep Mumbai region, as well as entire Maharashtra since it was a fight against betrayal.
Revanth, one of the star campaigners of the Congress, participated in an election campaign with a slogan of “one vote, two servants”. He promised to serve the people of Maharashtra even after the elections. Revanth addressed multiple campaign meetings in Rajura and Digras Assembly constituencies which were coordinated by Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.
During his speeches, the chief minister raised the issue of cooperative federalism while alleging that Maharashtra is being neglected by the Centre, though it was a largest contributor to the Union government treasury.
Invoking a sense of brotherhood, the chief minister recalled that Marathwada region was formerly a part of the erstwhile Hyderabad state ruled by the Nizams, and Telangana’s Konda Laxman Bapuji represented this region.
“Please don’t think that I come from Delhi. I am your neighbour. I come here as your brother, and relative. We may be divided by linguistic states, but we are united as one family. We should be together in good and bad times. I will take your responsibility if Subash (Congress Rajuri contestant) wins the election. Get two servants with one vote,” he said.
Alleging that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar backstabbed their respective party heads, Revanth reiterated his allegations that they have become “Ghulams (slaves) of Gujarat”. He said that the people should teach a lesson to backstabbers.
“Pradhani (Prime Minister) and Adani are coming here to loot Mumbai, the financial capital of India,” he alleged.
Stating that Telangana government disbursed around Rs 18,000 crore in 25 days to waive agriculture loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, Revanth said that the Congress was committed to farmer welfare. He demanded to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether 50,000 vacancies were filled in Gujarat in a year as was done by his government.
Revanth told the gathering that the Telangana government was implementing free bus transport for women and was providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500, up to 200 units of free electricity among other welfare schemes. He said that the Congress was implementing the six guarantees one after another, and would do the same in Maharashtra.
CM TO VISIT VEMULAWADA TEMPLE ON NOV 20
Karimnagar: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with government whip Adi Srinivas on Saturday reviewed the arrangements being made for the tour of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Karimnagar and Sircilla districts on November 20.
The chief minister is scheduled to visit the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada during his tour and offer prayers to the presiding deity. Later, he is scheduled to participate in various development programmes and lay the foundation stone for the construction of a guest house.
The chief minister will also review implementation of development projects of the temple town. In Karimnagar, Collector Pamela Satpathy reviewed the arrangements and inspected the helipad at Ambedkar Stadium and SRR college ground respectively.