Maharashtra voters will reject betrayers, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the BJP has failed to win elections in the top metropolises — Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad — in the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday predicted that the saffron party would face defeat in Mumbai too in the elections to the Maharashtra Assembly.

Revanth exuded confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the Congress is a part, would sweep Mumbai region, as well as entire Maharashtra since it was a fight against betrayal.

Revanth, one of the star campaigners of the Congress, participated in an election campaign with a slogan of “one vote, two servants”. He promised to serve the people of Maharashtra even after the elections. Revanth addressed multiple campaign meetings in Rajura and Digras Assembly constituencies which were coordinated by Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

During his speeches, the chief minister raised the issue of cooperative federalism while alleging that Maharashtra is being neglected by the Centre, though it was a largest contributor to the Union government treasury.

Invoking a sense of brotherhood, the chief minister recalled that Marathwada region was formerly a part of the erstwhile Hyderabad state ruled by the Nizams, and Telangana’s Konda Laxman Bapuji represented this region.

“Please don’t think that I come from Delhi. I am your neighbour. I come here as your brother, and relative. We may be divided by linguistic states, but we are united as one family. We should be together in good and bad times. I will take your responsibility if Subash (Congress Rajuri contestant) wins the election. Get two servants with one vote,” he said.

Alleging that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar backstabbed their respective party heads, Revanth reiterated his allegations that they have become “Ghulams (slaves) of Gujarat”. He said that the people should teach a lesson to backstabbers.