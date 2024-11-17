Telangana

Masters Open Badminton tournament inaugurated in Telangana's Nizamabad

District collector noted that the current generation is showing increasing interest in sports and physical fitness programmes, which he described as a welcome development.
The Telangana State Level Open Masters Badminton Tournament was inaugurated at the Officers Club in Nizamabad by District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.
The Telangana State Level Open Masters Badminton Tournament was inaugurated at the Officers Club in Nizamabad by District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NIZAMABAD: District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu emphasised that sports should be integrated into everyone’s daily life and encouraged individuals to participate in at least one sport.

He highlighted that regular involvement in sports helps maintain both mental health and physical fitness.

“Sports also create a positive atmosphere in workplaces,” he added.

The collector was speaking at the inauguration of the State-Level Masters Open Badminton Tournament 2024, which was held at the District Officers Club in Nizamabad.

The collector noted that the current generation is showing increasing interest in sports and physical fitness programmes, which he described as a welcome development.

State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan also acknowledged the state government’s commitment to sports, mentioning that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to establish a sports university in the state capital.

He further urged the collector to submit a proposal to the government for the construction of a swimming pool at the District Officers Club.

Nizamabad
Masters open badminton tournament

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com