Bandi Sanjay alleges business links between KCR, Revanth Reddy

SANGAREDDY: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that there were business links between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media here, the MoS wanted to know from the family members of Chandrasekhar Rao if they were ready to quit politics if he proved his claims.

Sanjay was responding to allegations levelled by BRS leaders that he has business links with Revanth Reddy.

“I do have documentary proof that KCR and Revanth Reddy are business partners. Are KCR’s family members ready to quit politics?” he asked and added that the families of both the present and former CM reached a “compromise” in New Delhi and as a result, several cases, including those related to phone-tapping, Formula E race, Dharani portal and Kaleshwaram project, have been put aside.

The BJP leader also stated that he is ready to give up politics if BRS leaders prove their allegations.