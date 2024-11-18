Get consent of residents for Musi project: Kishan to Revanth

HYDERABAD: Accusing the state government of declaring a war against poor people by demolishing their dwellings in the name of Musi rejuvenation, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to get people’s consent before going ahead with the project.

Addressing the media after his overnight stay Musi Nidra in Amboji Shankaramma’s residence in Tulsiramnagar of Amberpet Assembly constituency, he said that Revanth should first take out a padayatra in the Musi slums.

Kishan, who is also the president of the BJP’s state unit, said: “The chief minister should interact with the people living here. He should discuss the issue in detail with local residents and get their consent before going ahead with the project.”

“People are living in constant fear of bulldozers. They fear that their houses, in which they have been living for more than 30 years, will be demolished. You want to call this Praja Palana? Is this Indiramma Rajyam?” he wondered.

“If the government is willing to complete the project without demolishing poor people’s residences, we will donate our salary. We are even ready to do shramadaanam (contribute labour),” he added.

The Union minister also sought to know how the government wants to take up the project without any proper plan.

“How will the government raise Rs 1.5 lakh crore funds for the Musi project? Will it take money from the Reserve Bank of India or will it raise funds on its own? Be that as it may, how can you even think of starting a project without preparing a proper DPR and without discussing it with the families that will be affected by the project,” he asked.

‘Construct retaining walls’

Kishan also said that the government should first construct retaining walls on both sides of Musi river.

It should also ensure that a proper drainage system is in place in the state because industrial as well as domestic effluents are presently being diverted into Musi, the BJP state chief added.

“Without a proper drainage system in place, it is not possible to clean Musi,” he said.

The Union minister also wanted to know from the CM how and from where Godavari and Krishna river waters would be diverted into Musi.