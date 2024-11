KHAMMAM/ HYDERABAD: Days after a faculty member of the Khammam Government Medical College took a first-year student to a barbershop and got his head tonsured, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Sunday took cognisance of the issue and ordered a probe into the matter. Additionally, he ordered authorities to initiate action against those involved in the incident.

Taking note of ragging cases, including the one recently reported at the Nalgonda Government Medical College, the minister said such behaviour would not be tolerated in the state. He added that more awareness programmes should be conducted in colleges to prevent ragging and urged students not to get involved in any activities that could ruin their future.

Removed from hostel duties

Meanwhile, in the incident at the Khammam Government Medical College, the aggrieved, a first-year MBBS student from Mulugu district, reportedly arrived at the college hostel sporting a “Chinese-style” haircut.

According to reports, some seniors at the hostel deemed the hairstyle inappropriate for a medical student and insisted he trim it. Following their advice, the student got his hair trimmed.

However, an assistant professor, who also serves as the in-charge medical officer of the anti-ragging committee and resides in the hostel, commented that the haircut still “looked odd”. The professor then reportedly took the student to a barber and had his head shaved.

Feeling humiliated, the student lodged a complaint with the college principal, Dr Rajeswara Rao. In response, the principal removed the assistant professor from hostel duties on Saturday and formed a committee to investigate the incident.

‘Motive to inculcate discipline, not humiliate’

Dr Rao described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said such behaviour from a faculty member was unacceptable. He added that the assistant professor claimed his actions were not intended to humiliate the student but rather to instil discipline.

The incident triggered protests by student organisations, including AISF, SFI and PDSU, in front of the hostel. In response, college authorities locked the hostel premises to prevent further disturbances.

PDSU district president Tipparapu Laxman demanded strict action against the people involved, stating, “If the government fails to act, we will intensify our agitation.”