Lite byte: BRS backend troubles

BRS backend troubles

A key leader of the BRS has struggled to build an efficient backend team, unlike another former minister from the party. The latter’s team has consistently provided him with well-researched data and documents on critical issues, enabling him to strongly highlight the alleged failures of the Congress government. Supporters of the former leader claim that his core team is isolating him, blocking access to other members who wish to share valuable information. This isolation is reportedly causing miscommunication and errors, which they say have hurt his public image.

Mum on Musi

A senior minister appears to be unusually silent on the Musi rejuvenation project, a flagship initiative of the chief minister, who recently even conducted a padayatra in the said leader’s district. Unlike other leaders from the area who have actively countered the BRS and BJP, this minister has not defended the project. The minister’s loyalists say that their boss, known for his loyalty to the party and good rapport with the high command, is deliberately staying away from controversies at this juncture.

Reshuffle rift

The recent reshuffle of civil servants has come as a surprise to at least one senior official. The government appointed a 2013-batch IAS officer as the director of a key department, transferring a 2004-batch IAS officer who held the rank of commissioner. A 2003-batch IFS officer has been serving as special commissioner in the department, a position subordinate to hers. Now a decade senior to the new boss, he is apparently not happy to work under her and is believed to have requested the government to consider relieving him from the post immediately. Since the special commissioner is said to have extensive knowledge of the department’s workings, the state government’s decision on the matter will be closely watched.