Phase I of Group-III examination concludes

HYDERABAD: The TGPSC Group-III examinations were conducted on Sunday to fill 1,365 posts. Around 5.36 lakh candidates had applied for the test.

The exam was conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 to 5:30 pm in 1,401 centers across the state for paper I of General Studies and General Abilities and Paper II for History, Polity & Society.

Paper III exam for Development & Economy will be conducted on Monday in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

As per the TGPSC, 76.4% of candidates had downloaded the hall ticket.

For Paper I, 2,73, 847 candidates appeared with a 51.1% attendance and for Paper II, 2,72,173 candidates appeared with 50.7% attendance.