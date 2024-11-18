Political heat to intensify in Telangana after Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

HYDERABAD: A palpable tension prevails among all parties as major political changes are expected in Telangana after the conclusion of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20.

With several key leaders, especially those from the ruling Congress, currently campaigning in those two states, a major topic of discussion in political circles is on how they are going to shift their focus to other pressing matters once they return to Telangana.

The state Congress leaders are expected to visit New Delhi for discussions with the party high command on Cabinet expansion, which has been pending for several months.

After the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other key leaders are likely to finalise the list of aspirants for Cabinet berths.

Left to fend allegations

Meanwhile, allegations against BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao have sparked intense debate. He is being linked to the Lagcherla violence and Formula E scam. Additionally, some former ministers are reportedly implicated in the phone-tapping scandal, which could deal a severe blow to the BRS.

Within the ruling Congress as well as BRS circles, there is a buzz over a pending proposal with the Governor to approve the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s request to file a case against Rama Rao. The case, related to alleged violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act under Section 17A, has been awaiting clearance from Raj Bhavan for 15 days. If approved, this development could mark the first instance of a politician facing charges under the Act since the Congress formed the government in the state.

There are also rumours that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the media soon, where he is likely to respond to recent political developments, including allegations against the pink party, his son and other related controversies.

Riding high

On another front, the BJP is strategising to corner the ruling Congress over its alleged failure to implement its six guarantees and other promises made to the people of Telangana before the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BJP, buoyed by its strong performance in Haryana and optimistic about success in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, is planning statewide padayatras. These efforts aim to bolster the party’s prospects in Telangana ahead of the 2028 elections.

The saffron party is also focusing on the upcoming Greater Hyderabad municipal elections scheduled for next year. As the main opposition in the Council, the party is determined to secure the mayoral seat. With momentum from the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, the BJP high command is expected to shift its attention to Telangana, further intensifying political activity in the state.