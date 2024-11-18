Ragging plagues Nalgonda Medical College due to lack of supervision

NALGONDA: Incidents of ragging have been reported at the hostel of Nalgonda Medical College, reportedly due to a lack of supervision by college officials. According to a few students, seniors from Telangana have been ragging juniors hailing from Kerala for the past few days.

Sources say that seniors are forcing the juniors to write their records. Unable to bear the ragging, they submitted a formal complaint to the principal on November 12.

The principal initiated an investigation, and with the assistance of the Anti-Ragging Committee and Nalgonda DSP, the principal suspended five medical students involved in the ragging incidents. Meanwhile, an audio recording of seniors verbally harassing juniors in their hostel rooms has emerged.

In the recording, the seniors can be heard shouting at the juniors, demanding respect and warning them of serious consequences if they do not comply. Despite them expressing the stress they are under, the seniors reportedly continued to ragging them.