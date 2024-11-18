Rs 110 crore for Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday issued orders for the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts.

With approximately 63 lakh members in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state, the government aims to empower women financially and transform SHG centres into hubs of economic activity.

To further strengthen SHGs, the government has decided to build office-cum-training facilities for Zilla Samakhya at district headquarters under the name Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavan.

These centres will serve as district-level hubs for activities such as training, marketing of SHG products, common work sheds, exhibitions, SARAS Melas, and other livelihood and economic initiatives.

Currently, such buildings are already operational in 10 districts. To expand this initiative, the government has sanctioned Rs 110 crore for the construction of these facilities in the remaining 22 districts.

The new buildings will be constructed in the following districts:

Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Hanamakonda, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Jagtial, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Wanaparthy, Medak, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Peddapalli and Jogulamba-Gadwal.