Telangana government sanctions funds to provide Indiramma houses for MMR oustees

KARIMNAGAR: The long-cherished dream of Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees has come true. The state government has issued GO 42, sanctioning Rs 5 lakh to each beneficiary for Indiramma house for 4,696 Project Displaced Families (PDFs) from the MMR. The funds have been allocated under the State Reserve Quota for 12 MMR oustees’ villages. This decision comes ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tour to Vemulawada Temple town.

The oustees alleged that during the tenure of the BRS government, the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised Rs 5.04 lakh for the construction of double-bedroom houses for MMR oustees. However, this promise was later rolled back.

Kusa Ravinder, the convener of the MMR Oustees JAC, expressed his gratitude to CM A. Revanth Reddy for sanctioning the Indiramma houses for the PDFs. He noted that while MMR oustees would have been happy had the funds been allocated for houses already constructed in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies, Revanth Reddy had kept his promise made during his time as opposition leader at the Kodurupaka public meeting.

According to official sources, there are a total of 10,683 PDFs under the MMR project, of which 5,987 have already received houses. The remaining 4,696 beneficiaries, who do not own homes, had requested to be included under the Indiramma Indlu Scheme.