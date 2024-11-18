Telangana government sanctions funds to provide Indiramma houses for MMR oustees

KARIMNAGAR: The long-cherished dream of Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees has come true. The state government has issued GO 42, sanctioning Rs 5 lakh to each beneficiary for Indiramma house for 4,696 Project Displaced Families (PDFs) from the MMR. The funds have been allocated under the State Reserve Quota for 12 MMR oustees’ villages. This decision comes ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tour to Vemulawada Temple town.
The oustees alleged that during the tenure of the BRS government, the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised Rs 5.04 lakh for the construction of double-bedroom houses for MMR oustees. However, this promise was later rolled back.
Kusa Ravinder, the convener of the MMR Oustees JAC, expressed his gratitude to CM A. Revanth Reddy for sanctioning the Indiramma houses for the PDFs. He noted that while MMR oustees would have been happy had the funds been allocated for houses already constructed in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies, Revanth Reddy had kept his promise made during his time as opposition leader at the Kodurupaka public meeting.
According to official sources, there are a total of 10,683 PDFs under the MMR project, of which 5,987 have already received houses. The remaining 4,696 beneficiaries, who do not own homes, had requested to be included under the Indiramma Indlu Scheme.
Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, while addressing the media, recalled that Revanth had been actively involved in the MMR oustees’ movement and had understood their struggles. He expressed his gratitude to the CM for sanctioning the Indiramma houses.
The MLA also criticised the BRS for displacing farmers by grabbing valuable lands for the MMR project. “This is a fine example of how Revanth Reddy gives a promise and fulfills it,” said Satyam. He further assured that all issues concerning MMR oustees would be addressed.
Meanwhile, the state government also sanctioned 863 Indiramma houses to the land losers under Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal for constructing their own houses. Each affected family will get Rs five lakh for the same.
Funds sanctioned
The government on Sunday sanctioned Rs 160.92 crore for the works - ‘strengthening of local Nala in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP. ), to address the issue of flood discharge entering and impacting the Naddi Nala near KMTP. This is to avoid inundation in rainy season at Shayampet village in Geesukonda mandal, where KMTP is locate in 1,384 acres. Endowments Minister Konda Surekha thanked CM for sanctioning 863 houses and also funds to prevent inundation of KMTP.