22-year-old Telangana man kills wife on wedding day

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife on the day of their wedding on November 8. Police said the accused, Pollola Vignesh, had met the woman around five months ago in a temple and became friends with her on Instagram.

The woman accepted Vignesh’s proposal a month ago and the couple started living together in a rented house. He soon discovered his partner speaking to another person on the phone and asked her to stop it. Meanwhile, their relationship soured as she would ask him to marry her. He had reportedly promised to marry her after informing his parents, but it did not convince her. She continued to pester him for a wedding and allegedly even threatened to kill herself if he delayed marrying her any further.

Apparently fed up with her, Vignesh hatched a plan to kill her. Initially, he shared his plan with his friend Saketh and his wife Kalyani alias Nandini. They refused to assist him. Subsequently, he then hatched a plan to eliminate her after marrying her so that he could evade suspicion and try it pass it off as an accident.

Accordingly, he married her on November 8. Vignesh, along with Saketh, bought garlands and mangalsutra to Balapur. Soon, he asked her to call her mother on phone and inform her about their marriage to which she obliged. The same evening, after Saketh went to work and Kalyani left to buy groceries, Vignesh allegedly banged his newly wedded wife’s head against the wall and after she fell unconscious, strangled her with a saree.

When Kalyani returned, she discovered the victim dead and informed her husband. Then, with their help, Vignesh disposed of the body at Tukkuguda, where they covered it with waste paper before returning home.