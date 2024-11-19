40 life sciences firms join hands for Telangana youths

HYDERABAD: As many as 40 life sciences firms with Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad have agreed to form a consortium on the suggestion of Telangana government.

Revealing this, IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday told a select group of reporters on the sidelines of the AI Summit in Healthcare that the idea is to ensure a dialogue in order to have healthy competition within the industry, to build more robust GCCs in Hyderabad, prepare curriculum for the science courses infused with technology and train and recruit industry-ready candidates, particularly college graduates.

The AI Summit is being held with the theme: ‘Unlocking the potential of AI to revolutionise healthcare’.

Sridhar Babu also unveiled the logo of the GCC consortium at the summit.

The state government’s suggestion to form a consortium follows a similar step taken by the Banking Financial and Services Industry (BFSI) sector. It was aimed at training thousands of engineering and non-engineering students and would ensure jobs in the BFSI sector.

“The idea behind this consortium is to infuse science courses with technology. When we had thought of the BFSI consortium, we had reached out to banking, financial and insurance companies and their heads to explore what best can our unemployed youth or the next generation of students can take from their curriculum. So, when we suggested it to them, they formed a consortium and started the exercise of putting together a curriculum. In a similar way, we thought why could not we have a life sciences consortium of GCCs as they also require talent and to ensure that our students have the advantage and become industry-ready by the time they graduate. Three sub-groups have been formed focused on talent, operational efficiency and supply ecosystem,” Sridhar Babu explained.