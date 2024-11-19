All nominated posts will be filled by January: TPCC chief

SANGAREDDY: Stating that there was dissatisfaction among Congress workers, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday assured the cadre that the government will fill all the nominated posts by January next year.

Mahesh, along with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, visited the Sangareddy district headquarters and held a meeting with party workers to discuss plans for the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing the gathering, the TPCC chief said: “There is certain amount of dissatisfaction among our party workers. The government will soon address all the issues.”

“All the vacant nominated posts will be filled in January. The chief minister has already taken steps in this direction. This includes expansion of Cabinet,” he added.

Referring to the Lagcherla violence, he alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao has hatched a conspiracy to defame Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and as part of that plot, the Vikarabad district collector and other officials were attacked during a public hearing on establishment of a pharma cluster.

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, dared former minister T Harish Rao to an open debate on development the state witnessed during 10-year rule of of BRS and in the last nine months of Congress rule.