Hyderabad cops seek legal opinion on case over Pawan Kalyan ’s remarks

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police are seeking legal advice on whether to register a case against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over his alleged remarks about the Old City of Hyderabad and certain leaders during an election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

Reacting to a request from a netizen to file a case against Pawan, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand stated, “We are taking legal opinion on how to proceed further on this matter.”

Two days ago, during a public meeting in Maharashtra, Pawan allegedly claimed that some people from the Old City, when they visit Maharashtra, say, “Give us 15 minutes”. He further alleged that these individuals issued threats, saying, “If the police close their eyes for 15 minutes, we will show Hindus who we are.”

Pawan also apparently made references to historical figures, saying, “A few days ago, I wanted to say that this is the land of Shivaji. We do not fear those shallow threats.”

“Tolerance does not mean we are cowards, but that we are good-hearted people,” he emphasised.

The AP deputy chief minister continued by asserting that Sanatan Dharma is not weak but very strong. He remarked, “We, followers of Sanatan Dharma, suffer patiently, think carefully, and ask others to be patient as well.”

He further stated, “If people come from Hyderabad and say ‘we will see’, it’s very simple — this is our land, and we should know where to stand. If they come with swords, should we not defend ourselves? Who has the courage to lay a hand on us? Think about that,” Pawan reportedly added during his speech.