I am ‘ghulam’ of Patel, Modi, Gandhi and not of fake Gandhi family: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Slamming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for describing him as a “ghulam of Gujaratis”, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that he was a “ghulam of Indians”.

“I am ghulam of Gandhi, of Sardhar Vallabhai Patel who saved Telangana people from Nizams and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who saved 25 crore of people from poverty,” he said.

He also alleged that Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddey, were “ghulams” of Italy and fake Gandhi family.

Kishan, who is also the president of the state BJP, was speaking at a workshop organised at Manneguda in Rangareddy district to highlight the failures of the ruling Congress, especially those related to implementation of six guarantees and other poll promises. The saffron party decided to stage protests and padayatras from December 1 to 5 to exert pressure on the state government to fulfil all promises it made to the people of Telangana.

While addressing the gathering, Kishan accused the Congress and BRS of lowering the standard of politics by engaging in personal attacks instead of discussing people’s issues. “Revanth is doing what KCR did in the past. Telangana witnessed no development during the BRS regime and now the situation under the Congress rule is same,” he said.

Kishan also alleged that Revanth Reddy was peddling lies during his poll campaign in Maharashtra Assembly elections by claiming that his government is implementing all its poll promises, including farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa and pensions, in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president urged his party colleagues to focus on forming booth level committees for the upcoming local body elections. He also informed that the party will hold a meeting in New Delhi to discuss organisation elections. Schedule of mandal and district committee elections are likely to be announced during this meeting, he said.

Eatala, Aruna detained

Meanwhile, Moinabad police took MPs Eatala Rajender, DK Aruna and BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy into preventive custody when they were proceeding to Lagcherla to meet the “victims” of recent violence. The BJP leaders were later shifted Narsingi police station.