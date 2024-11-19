International flights from Mamnoor Airport within 18 months: Min Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: In the first phase of the development of Mamnoor Airport, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said it would take eight months to make the airport suitable for small aircraft traffic, prepare the master plan and carry out works.

In the second phase, it will take an additional 18 months to begin operating round-the-clock international flights (using large planes such as A320 and B737) and cargo planes, he added.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Venkat Reddy stated that Mamnoor Airport would eventually be developed into an international airport. He added that the government has finalised plans to complete the development of airports at Mamnoor, Kothagudem and Ramagundam within the next four years.

The minister also indicated that the government plans to seek financial assistance from multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, JICA and ADB for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Venkat Reddy mentioned that 94% of the land acquisition for the northern part of the RRR has been completed. “Typically, once 80% of land acquisition is done, tenders can be called. However, the NHAI has not yet called for tenders, and the compensation for land acquisition has not been finalised,” he said.

“A total of 1,895 hectares of land is required for the northern part of the RRR. The notification for 1,862 hectares has been issued so far, and draft awards have been prepared for 1,320 hectares. Award inquiries are ongoing for 427 hectares, and 94 hectares are currently involved in various court cases,” he revealed.

Responding to a question about the recent incident in Vikarabad, Venkat Reddy said, “The BRS shamelessly admits that its activist attacked the collector. We follow the Constitution of India and act according to the law. KCR’s constitution does not contain justice, dharma or law.”

Regarding the Musi project, the minister challenged former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to clarify whether the BRS was supporting or opposing it.

In response to BJP’s “Musi Nidra” programme, he challenged Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, saying, “If he has the courage, he should stay overnight at the Musi catchment area for three months.”