INTERVIEW|Cybercrime highly preventable, says Shikha Goel

With cybercrime becoming a global issue, Shikha Goel, director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), says the importance of awareness can never be overstated. From introducing a curriculum to make kids aware of safe habits and asking the elderly to practise cyber hygiene, Goel, in an interview with TNIE team, reveals that the ‘most-organised’ cybercrime scene makes it difficult to dismantle such networks. The Crime Investigation Department and Women’s Safety Wing DGP also shares that the efforts of the police to make the city safer for women is her biggest motivator.

In the last six months, state police arrested 165 people in cybercrime cases. Should cybercrime awareness be a part of school syllabi? What steps are being taken to safeguard the elderly?

Globally, rising cybercrime is a challenge everyone is grappling with. It is one of the most organised forms of crime, making it extremely difficult to dismantle these networks. When it comes to awareness, it can never be overstated. Cybercrime is highly preventable because it largely depends on individuals unknowingly sharing their information. If people are aware and cautious, it reduces the chances of falling prey. Unlike other crimes, cybercrimes do not involve someone physically breaking into your home or assaulting you; instead, people often transfer money or share information due to fear, the lure of quick gains or other factors.

Some aspects of cyber hygiene, like online safety, are already included in school syllabi. However, the modus operandi of cybercriminals keeps evolving — from loan apps to gaming and investment frauds to digital arrests. For the elderly, targeted awareness campaigns and simplified communication channels are priorities. They are particularly vulnerable to scams exploiting fear or greed, so consistent outreach is crucial.

Cybercrime operates across borders. What happens at the TGCSB? ... the personnel and training involved?

While I can’t disclose trade secrets (laughs), our bureau relies heavily on technology and tools to analyse and establish links. We are hiring domain experts because technology evolves rapidly, and staying updated is a challenge without their expertise.