INTERVIEW|Cybercrime highly preventable, says Shikha Goel

With cybercrime becoming a global issue, Shikha Goel, director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), says the importance of awareness can never be overstated. From introducing a curriculum to make kids aware of safe habits and asking the elderly to practise cyber hygiene, Goel, in an interview with TNIE team, reveals that the ‘most-organised’ cybercrime scene makes it difficult to dismantle such networks. The Crime Investigation Department and Women’s Safety Wing DGP also shares that the efforts of the police to make the city safer for women is her biggest motivator.
In the last six months, state police arrested 165 people in cybercrime cases. Should cybercrime awareness be a part of school syllabi? What steps are being taken to safeguard the elderly?
Globally, rising cybercrime is a challenge everyone is grappling with. It is one of the most organised forms of crime, making it extremely difficult to dismantle these networks. When it comes to awareness, it can never be overstated. Cybercrime is highly preventable because it largely depends on individuals unknowingly sharing their information. If people are aware and cautious, it reduces the chances of falling prey. Unlike other crimes, cybercrimes do not involve someone physically breaking into your home or assaulting you; instead, people often transfer money or share information due to fear, the lure of quick gains or other factors.
Some aspects of cyber hygiene, like online safety, are already included in school syllabi. However, the modus operandi of cybercriminals keeps evolving — from loan apps to gaming and investment frauds to digital arrests. For the elderly, targeted awareness campaigns and simplified communication channels are priorities. They are particularly vulnerable to scams exploiting fear or greed, so consistent outreach is crucial.
Cybercrime operates across borders. What happens at the TGCSB? ... the personnel and training involved?
While I can’t disclose trade secrets (laughs), our bureau relies heavily on technology and tools to analyse and establish links. We are hiring domain experts because technology evolves rapidly, and staying updated is a challenge without their expertise.
We lack mechanisms to pursue criminals outside India. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is addressing this. For instance, during the loan app probe in Hyderabad, we arrested Chinese nationals operating within India. However, once perpetrators leave the country, apprehending them becomes difficult.
It’s a challenging task, and perhaps that’s what makes it so exciting. Cybercriminals can operate from anywhere in the world, scamming multiple victims across cities and states with just a click. For instance, emerging hubs like the so-called “golden triangle” in Cambodia are functioning as industrial-scale centres for cybercrime.
In cases involving a single victim, the funds — let’s say around Rs 10 lakh — are often dispersed across 10 to 20 accounts, making them incredibly difficult to trace.
This is not the work of a random individual operating from home. While isolated hackings may be carried out by lone actors, more sophisticated crimes such as digital arrests, OTP-related scams or stock investment frauds are executed by well-structured networks.
Do we need a separate law to address such cybercrimes?
The IT Act already covers cybercrime, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita includes provisions for organised cybercrime. Personally, I believe enforcement and swift case disposal are more critical than introducing new laws. A strong deterrent is more effective than enacting a stringent but difficult-to-implement legislation.
Do you see the Cambodia job scam as cyber-enabled trafficking? How many people from the state have been caught in Cambodia? How do you coordinate with I4C & immigration officials?
We now call this cyber slavery. Victims are coerced into working in call centres in these countries, enduring abuse and appalling conditions. However, it must be noted that some people willingly work there without complaints.
Our collaboration with the I4C is excellent. We are also closely coordinating with the Protector of Emigrants, who authorises agents for overseas employment. Through the Ministry of External Affairs, we are engaging with international agencies to repatriate Indians. At our level, we remain in touch with victims’ families and guide those who wish to return from Cambodia on how to approach the embassies.
Recently, combined data from these countries estimated about 100 victims, but this number is likely much lower than reality. Many people do not take direct routes to Cambodia — opting instead for indirect paths through Dubai, Thailand, or other countries. The lists we receive from the Government of India and fieldwork suggest the actual numbers could be in the thousands.
There are a lot of initiatives like She Teams and T-Safe. Despite this, there has been an increase in crimes against women, especially when they travel late at night. What steps are being taken by the Women’s Safety Wing to prevent this?
Statistics might indicate an increase in crime rates, but crimes against women in public places are rare. When we recently analysed rape cases, we found over 90% occurred within four walls, with the offender known to the victim or survivor. That said, even one case is alarming and demands our attention.
All Telangana police initiatives focus on making spaces safe for women. To address public safety and street harassment, we have She Teams. For workplace safety, there’s the Sahas initiative. For safe travel, we have the T-Safe initiative, a ride-monitoring service unique to Telangana. It bridges the digital divide — you don’t need a smartphone or internet to access it.
We’re also working to change mindsets in the youth. We hope to introduce a curriculum in schools to teach boys and girls how to interact respectfully.
What has kept you motivated in the service?
Being able to help people in distress has been my biggest motivator. As I’ve said, people don’t come to the police during happy times.
If you go in thinking, ‘Mein sab kuch badal doongi’ (I’ll change everything), it doesn’t work like that. But this job gives you the chance to make those small changes, and that, in itself, is meaningful.
For instance, just the fact that Hyderabad is rated one of the safest cities impacts the life choices of so many women and girls — whether it’s where they choose to study or work.
Even if nobody explicitly comes back to me and says, ‘I’m able to work because of what you did’, that’s fine. Think about every girl or working woman, every parent sending their child to Hyderabad for studies or work, or every local family with kids who may have to stay out late — their choices are influenced by the sense of safety created by collective efforts. This, to me, is huge. It’s the knowledge that what we do makes a difference, even if it goes unspoken or unseen. That is what keeps me going.