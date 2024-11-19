Modi has no success story to boast about: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a committee of Union ministers or high ranking officials to verify whether or not the Telangana government disbursed around Rs 18,000 crore in just 50 days under its farm loan waiver scheme.

Addressing the media in Pune while campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Revanth took a dig at Modi and said that the latter has no success story to boast about and seek votes on, despite ruling the country for 10 years. “Modi brings up bomb blasts and other such issues during elections because they (BJP) have nothing to show to seek votes,” he said.

“In the run up to the 2014 General Elections, he promised to double the income of farmers, provide two crore jobs and houses to every poor family. Forget doubling the income of farmers, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre brought three contentious farm laws and claimed the lives of over 700 farmers,” he added.

“Maharashtra witnessed highest farmer suicides in the country. Why is the prime minister not talking about it,” he wondered.

Responding to a question he raised in Lok Sabha when he was an MP, the Centre, he said, informed that it provided just 7.5 lakh out of two crore promised jobs. That means, it has not provided even one per cent of the promised jobs, Revanth said and added that the Modi’s government has failed the farmers, the unemployed youth as well as the poor.

Finding fault with the prime minister for criticising Congress governments, he said: “Our guarantees are true guarantees. Modi guarantees are Bharatiya Jhoota Party guarantees.”

He alleged that the BJP has reduced Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, to a place used for Modi’s covert operations and a space of hatred. He also said that the BJP was using Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan to encroach upon Dharavi. “I want the 12 crore Maharastrians to understand that this is not an election but a war. Two people from Gujarat are trying to loot your state. Maharasthra should think about it and vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he added.