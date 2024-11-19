No one will be deprived of welfare scheme benefits: Min Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the people with false propaganda, Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that no one will be deprived of the welfare scheme benefits because of the caste survey being conducted in the state.

Addressing the media, the minister said: “The opposition leaders, for their vested interests and political gains, are spreading false information, claiming that the government will take possession of people’s assets after conducting this survey and that people will be deprived of the benefits of the existing welfare schemes.”

Stating that no one should get worried by the caste census, he urged the people to participate in the survey and provide all details. “Don’t fall for this false propaganda launched by people with vested interests,” he said.

Recalling that the previous BRS regime conducted a “Samagra Kutumba Survey” in just one day, he wanted to know if that did any good for the people after that survey. “Even to this day that survey has not been made public,” he added.

Srinivasa Reddy, meanwhile, lauded BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for participating in the survey and sharing the required details with the enumerators.

“There are approximately 1,16,14,349 families in the state. The survey began at the Governor’s residence on November 9 and as of Sunday, around 67,72,246 families (58.3%) have been surveyed. It will completed by November 30,” the minister added.