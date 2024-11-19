Parigi DSP transferred over Lagcherla attack

HYDERABAD: Over a week after the attack on government officials, including the Vikarabad collector, the state police department on Monday shunted out Parigi DSP Karunasagar Reddy.

In a press release, Vikarabad SP Narayana Reddy said that the Parigi DSP was attached to DGP as part of general transfers and the charge handed over to his replacement.

A senior police official told TNIE that Karunasagar’s transfer was part of general transfers and it was not related to the attack on the collector.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that a panchayat secretary named Raghavender was among the 24 persons arrested in connection with the attack. “It has come to the knowledge of the police that Raghavender instigated the locals to attack the collector’s team. He was arrested three days ago and has been remanded,” the officer said.