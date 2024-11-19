Telangana's Vemulawada gets Rs 128 crore for development works

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Vemulawada, the state government on Monday sanctioned Rs 127.65 crore for various developmental works. Municipal Administration department Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore issued three separate orders.

While Rs 76 crore has been sanctioned for expansion of temple complex and to provide modern amenities to pilgrims at Sri Raja Rajeshwari Temple in Vemulawada, another Rs 3.5 crore was sanctioned for construction of major pipe drain for diversion of town sullage from the confluence point — Mula Vagu — from Bathukamma Teppa to Jagtial Kaman junction in Vemulawada constituency.

As per the orders, the project will have two components. The first component will entail laying of 300 mm diameter and 600 mm diameter RCC NP3 pipe drains, including construction of manholes and restoration of roads.

The Second component will entail construction of silt chambers and profile correction drains for diversion of sullage into proposed pipe drain.

The government also sanctioned Rs 47.85 lakh for initiating land acquisition process to acquire the structure or open sites for widening of the road from Sri Raja Rajeshwari temple to Mula Vagu bridge.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Vemulawada on November 20.

He will offer prayers to the presiding deity at the Raja Rajeshwari temple and is likely to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various developmental works.