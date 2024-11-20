19 kg gold worth Rs 13 crore stolen from SBI bank

WARANGAL: In a major heist, 19 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 13 crore were stolen from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Rayaparthy mandal of Warangal district on Tuesday morning.

According to the Wardhanapeta Inspector K Srinivas Rao, the burglars entered the bank by cutting through the rear door and windows with a gas cutter, removed the grill, and then breaking open the lockers. The incident came to light as the bank staff arrived in the morning and noticed the damage. They immediately informed the police.

A bank auditor confirmed that ornaments worth Rs 13 crore were stolen. The police have registered a case, and a special team has been formed to track down the thieves. Meanwhile, customers gathered at the bank, but were not allowed entry as the investigation is on.