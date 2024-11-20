BJP eager to steal the show from BRS

HYDERABAD: The BJP appears to be struggling not to be left behind the Opposition BRS in targeting the ruling Congress. It has been organising protests against the Congress to outsmart the BRS.
Recently, the saffron party organised protests demanding Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver to those who have been left out. The party also staged a protest in support of the victims of HYDRAA and the Musi Riverbank dwellers. The party leaders conducted ‘Musi Nidra’ in the houses of the residents on the banks of the river.
Sources stated that the party wants to shore up its strength in Greater Hyderabad limits where it has 44 corporators, three MPs and one MLA. The saffron party is moving with a strategy for the GHMC elections next year and is eyeing the mayor post.
The party has also announced plans to stage protests across the state against the Congress in the first week of December, focusing on its alleged failure in fulfilling six guarantees.
From December 1 to 5, the party will organise protests and take out padayatras in each and every Assembly constituency across the state.
The party which has seven MLAs and five MPs in rural areas wants to protect the vote share in view of the upcoming local body elections.
The saffron party has managed to enrol a significant number of members and now it is nearing 35 lakh mark, which is three times more than what it was 11 lakh when the last membership drive was taken up in the state. The drive also has given a major boost to the party in rural areas.
Meanwhile, the BJP is trying to draw public attention with the BRS remaining preoccupied with issues like the Lagcharla violence and Formula E Race case, which are giving the jitters to the pink party leaders.
In this context, the BJP is trying to garner support from both urban areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and rural regions in preparation for the upcoming local body elections.
The party keeps engaging their MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other senior leaders in the programmes and is working out strategies to reach out to people. The BJP leaders are trying to target both the Congress and BRS by accusing them of doing nothing for the people. The BJP is trying to position itself as the party that alone could rise up to the expectations of the people.