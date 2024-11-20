'Discom’s decision placed Rs 300 crore burden on consumers', says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that an additional Rs 300 crore burden was imposed on the citizens of Hyderabad by the Discoms to manage the increased power load.

The Discoms asked the consumers to install transformers to manage the increasing power load in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that the SPDCL asked the owners of apartments to install transformers if their power consumption exceeds 20 KW. The Discom wanted the consumers to bear the cost of the transformers. But it is the responsibility of the Discom to install transformers, he said.

Each transformer would cost around Rs 3 lakh and it would translate into an additional burden of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 on each household, he said and demanded that the government withdraw the decision.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao criticised the Congress government for conducting “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu” though it failed to implement its election assurances in the last one year.

Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying farmers. He also alleged that the CM failed to fulfil the promises made by the Congress under its Warangal Declaration.

“A year has passed since the Warangal Declaration was made but not a single promise made to farmers has been fulfilled. Farmers, labourers, and all sections of society have been deceived. Now they are being insulted with hollow celebrations,” Harish Rao pointed out.

The crop loan waiver, Rs 15,000 financial assistance to farmers and tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 annual support for agricultural labourers under MGNREGA were not implemented so far, he said.

The BRS leader said that because of the misrule of Congress, students, farmers, government employees and pensioners were forced to take to the streets.

“The Congress government should acknowledge its failures. The state needs good governance and not the hollow Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu,” he added.