Millers delay payments, tillers fear domino effect in Telangana

NALGONDA: Farmers in Nalgonda district are agitated by the delay in payment for their produce by millers. Millers, who are supposed to pay farmers within three to seven days after buying superfine variety paddy, are now saying they will make payments within a month from the date of purchase. As a result, rice mill managers are issuing stamped bills to the farmers.

Farmers claim that the state government is yet to provide the Rythu Bharosa payment for this Kharif season. Additionally, as millers have not paid for the grain, farmers are now struggling to secure the necessary funds to plant crops for the Rabi season, which begins in the last week of November and the first week of December.

While the Union government has set the MSP for fine rice at Rs 2,320 at IKP centres and the state government has announced an additional bonus of Rs 500, many farmers are being forced to sell their rice at lower prices due to moisture content exceeding 17% and the lack of proper facilities for drying paddy drying

Additionally, with the high demand for fine rice sales and a large number of arrivals at the mills, farmers are complaining of delayed payments for the grain they have sold.