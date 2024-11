HYDERABAD: Solemnly swearing that he would never allow the BRS to rise again in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that anyone trying to, or conspiring to scuttle development works and come in the way of government functioning would land in jail.

Indirectly referring to BRS leaders, he said: “You may try to obstruct using “hired persons”, but we will unravel your conspiracies and send you to jail.”

Addressing a public meeting in Warangal as part of the “Praja Palana-Vijayotsavalu” celebrations, Revanth alleged that the BRS did nothing for Telangana during its rule from 2014 to 2023. “You did nothing for Telangana. Now you have lost power. Be silent and don’t create obstacles. If you do so, you will not even secure deposits in the next elections,” he said.

In a stinging attack on his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth said: “KCR is the president of a “Drunkards Association”. During his rule, belt shops sprang up in every village. KCR is brand ambassador of full or half bottle (of liquor). He made Telangana a state for drunkards. Fortunately, the people realised it and voted against him in 2023.”

Reacting to KCR’s recent remarks that the people have started realising what they have lost in the last year of Congress rule, the chief minister said: “Telangana did not lose anything, except four jobs in your family. You sleep in your farmhouse. If you need, we will instruct a liquor distributor to supply bottles to you and we will foot the bill.”

Challenging KCR to attend the Assembly sessions, Revanth said: “I am asking KCR to decide the date and come to the Assembly for debates. Mingle with the people and speak. Give suggestions to the government.” He said that though Congress lost three elections at the national level, Rahul Gandhi is always available to the people. “Learn from Rahul Gandhi,” Revanth said to KCR.

Hitting out at BJP state president G Kishan Reddy for his remarks on the Musi project, Revanth said: “KCR will speak first and Kishan will read the same script the next day. Kishan welcomed and appreciated Sabarmati riverfront development project, but is opposing the Musi project. Kishan has lost the right to stay in Telangana, he should move to Gujarat and live there.”