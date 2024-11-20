Telangana HC relief: Separate barrack, home-cooked food for Patnam

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has ordered the authorities of Cherlapally Central Prison to accommodate former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, the main accused in the Lagcherla violence, in a separate barrack and also allow him to receive home-cooked food.

Justice B Vijaysen issued the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Narender Reddy’s wife Patnam Shruthi, expressing concerns about his health and safety.

Appeared for the petitioner, senior counsels Samala Ravendar and Gandra Mohan Rao argued that the former legislator suffers from health issues that necessitate a special diet. They also contended that Narender Reddy faced potential threats to his life from unknown associates and habitual offenders within the prison.

After considering the submissions, Justice Reddy directed the Superintendent of Prisons, to ensure that Narender Reddy is provided with a separate barrack to mitigate any potential threats to his safety. To address his health-related concerns, the court directed the authorities to permit the homemade food be delivered to the former MLA.