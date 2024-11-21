15 students fall sick in Maganoor ZPHS after having lunch

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 students fell ill reportedly after having lunch at the Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor of Narayanpet district on Wednesday. The students consumed boiled eggs with dal and rice for lunch. Officials suspect that the eggs might have affected their digestion and led to vomiting.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anger over the incident and directed the collector to suspend the ones responsible. He enquired about the health of the students and directed officials to provide immediate treatment. The CM also ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to investigate the cause and submit a report.

Two suspended, agency terminated

Meanwhile, later in the day, the director of the School Education department issued orders suspending the school headmaster, Muralidhar Reddy, and the in-charge headmaster and Midday Meal (MDM) in-charge, Bapu Reddy. The department also terminated the services of the MDM agency providing meals to the school over its negligence of duty.

Operation cover-up?

Around 4 pm, the school management contacted a PHC doctor after some students began vomiting. The doctor treated the students at the school and later moved them to the Mahbubnagar General Hospital.

The department said 15 students are undergoing treatment. DMHO K Sow Bhagyalaxmi told TNIE that the condition of all the students was stable.

The official added that one student developed skin rashes, but was now in stable condition. “All the students have been given antibiotics. They will all be discharged tomorrow (Thursday),” the DMHO confirmed.

Meanwhile, when food safety officials visited the school in the evening, all the food containers and vessels had already been cleaned.