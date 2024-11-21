Five-storey building tilts in Gachibowli; evacuated, demolished after panic and injuries

HYDERABAD: A five-storey building in Siddiqnagar, Gachibowli, tilted unexpectedly on Tuesday night, forcing the GHMC to evacuate over 50 residents and demolish the structure on Wednesday.

The two-year-old building, housing 12 apartments rented for Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 per month, developed cracks. Preliminary investigations indicated that excavation work on an adjacent 200 sq. yd. plot caused the damage. The GHMC began demolition shortly after the evacuation, deploying a hydraulic crane and cordoning off two nearby lanes with heavy police and emergency personnel presence. Demolition was completed by 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials from the Town Planning department suspect that digging on the adjacent plot, approximately 8–9 feet deep, destabilised the foundation of the affected building, which stood on a 50 sq. yd. plot. Locals reported that construction on the adjacent plot began two months ago.

“The plot owner, V. Laxman, had taken permission from the GHMC. However, we need to verify whether he constructed additional floors without authorisation. For a plot of this size (50 sq. yd.), only G+2 floors are typically permitted,” a GHMC official said.