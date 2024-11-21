Proposed Gulf Board will ensure welfare of migrant workers: CM Revanth Reddy

KARIMNAGAR : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that a Gulf Board will be set up for the welfare of Gulf workers.

Addressing a meeting in Vemulawada, the chief minister said: “Several people from Sricilla, Vemulawada and other places go to Gulf nations and other Middle Eastern countries to earn a living and for better prospects. In the unfortunate event of these workers die while working in those countries, their children become orphans. That’s why the state government has decided to set up the Gulf Board to support their families.”

On the eve of Revanth’s visit to Vemulawada, Rs 5 lakh each were deposited into the bank accounts of the kin of 17 workers who died in Gulf on Tuesday. “I have directed the officials to deposit the money into the bank accounts yesterday. I have handed over cheques to the kin of a few other Gulf workers at the Secretariat recently,” the chief minister said.

He said that the idea of providing financial assistance to the family members of Gulf victims came when he undertook a padayatra.

During the padayatra, local leaders like MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Medipally Satyam and Adi Srinivas suggested that welfare measures be initiated to help the Gulf victims and their families, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the state government issued orders in September this year to provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the Gulf victims.