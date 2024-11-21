Telangana boosts tourism: new cottages unveiled at Laknavaram Lake's third island

MULUGU: Asserting that the tourism sector in Telangana was on the rise, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday said the Congress government was committed to maintaining the state’s position as a top tourism destination in the country.

He, along with Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya, alias Seethakka, inaugurated the newly developed cottages on the third island of Laknavaram lake, dedicating the facilities to the public.

Speaking to the media, Krishna said Laknavaram lake, already a major tourist attraction with its two islands, has been further enhanced with the development of cottages on the third island by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

He compared Laknavaram lake’s third island to some of the most famous tourist destinations in the country and abroad, such as Shimla, Munnar and the Maldives, stating, “These places cannot match the charm of our third island.”

Krishna Rao also revealed that the state has written to the Centre seeking Rs 259 crore to develop tourist spots across the state. “Spending time in nature not only rejuvenates the soul but also adds years to one’s life. Money should not be a constraint when it comes to experiencing such beauty,” he said.