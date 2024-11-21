TPCC meet to discuss census, internal discord

HYDERABAD: With an objective to discuss Congress government’s governance, caste census, municipal elections, and internal discord among a few leaders in the constituencies, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and several other ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons besides AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, and other AICC secretaries will participate in the meeting.

The timing of the executive committee assumes significance as it is being organised after the conclusion of polling for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. This development triggers the speculations of possible appointments of the party’s internal committees.

The party’s rank and file at various levels are unhappy with non-appointment to party’s and government nominated posts. In the wake of the Congress nearing completion of its first year in government in the state, the party functionaries are planning to bring pressure on the leadership in the internal fora.

During the previous executive committee meeting, the party second-rung leaders complained that the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs are not accessible to them. With the situation remaining more or less the same, according to sources in the Gandhi Bhavan, the issue is also likely to come up once again.

In the light of news reports suggesting non-cooperation of residents for caste survey in the urban areas, the party is likely to direct its cadres to accompany the surveyors and ensure that the exercise goes on without any hindrance.