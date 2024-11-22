Babri verdict has emboldened Hindutva groups, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Babri Masjid judgment has emboldened the Hindutva groups to target Muslim places of worship across the country.

The Hyderabad MP was pointing towards the recent survey of Jama Masjid at Chandausi, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh amid row over its origin.

“Within three hours of the application being submitted, the Civil Judge ordered an initial survey at the mosque site to find out if a temple had been demolished to build the mosque. The application was made by a lawyer who is the UP govt’s standing counsel in SC. The survey was carried out on the same day. This is how Babri’s locks were also opened within an hour of the court order, without even hearing the other side,” Owaisi posted on X.

Why this discrimination, asks AIMIM supremo

Remarking that the same “speed” is not shown in ordinary cases, Owaisi claimed that a mosque that has been used as such for hundreds of years is being made subject to motivated and communal litigation.

“If courts continue to carry out such orders, the Places of Worship Act is just a dead-letter. The Act was meant to prevent such litigation from even reaching the courts in the first place. A masjid that has been used as such for hundreds of years is being made subject to motivated and communal litigation. Courts must nip this in the bud,” he added.

A survey of the mosque was reportedly carried out on Tuesday evening in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque’s management committee under the supervision of the district magistrate and superintendent of police, the AIMIM chief said.