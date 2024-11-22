Lagcherla attack: NHRC seeks report on ‘human rights violations’

HYDERABAD: Taking cognizance of a complaint lodged by the residents of Lagcherla village alleging police harassment, physical abuse and false criminal charges, following the attack on district collector and other officials, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the chief secretary and DGP, directing them to file a detailed report within two weeks.

A statement from the NHRC said: “The Commission has observed that the contents of the complaint, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is indeed a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and DGP, Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.”

The commission said that the report was expected to include the status of the FIRs, persons in judicial custody and the villagers who are allegedly hiding in the forest areas without basic amenities out of fear.

“The Commission would also like to know whether any medical examination of the victim women was done and medical care provided to the injured,” it said.

It also decided to send a joint team, immediately, of its law and investigation officers for on-the-spot inquiry and submit a report within one week.

BRS gets HC nod to hold dharna in Mahabubabad

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad, to grant permission to the BRS to conduct a peaceful protest (Dharna) at the MRO Office in Mahabubabad from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm on November 25. The pink party planned a Maha Dharna against alleged atrocities by Vikarabad police on Lagcherla residents who were opposing land acquisition for establishment of a pharma cluster.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Yalla Muralidhar, youth wing president of Mahabubabad district BRS unit. The petitioner sought the court’s intervention after his earlier request for permission was rejected by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer on November 20. The court imposed conditions for the protest, including adherence to any restrictions imposed by the police and a ban on inciting speeches during the demonstration.