Light the lamp of resolution to take country forward: President Droupadi Murmu

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the tradition of lighting a lamp gives a message of unity and strength.

The president took part in the “Koti Deepotsavam” organized by Bhakti TV at NTR Stadium, where she performed special pujas to Lord Jagannath and Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Later addressing the gathering, she expressed delight in participating in the deepotsavam.

“Lightning lamps during Kartheeka Maasam is an age old tradition of our country. By lighting lamps, we moved from darkness to light and from ignorance to knowledge. This festival also signifies victory of truth over falsehoods,”she said.

“Because of this celebration, environment becomes serene and pure. It brings hope and joy to the hearts of people,” she added.

She urged everyone to light the lamp of resolution — a resolution to take the country forward on the path of continuous development, a resolution to walk the path of truth and dharma, and to work for the welfare of underprivileged. The President stated that India is moving ahead with the goal of holistic and inclusive development.

“To achieve this goal, we will have to move together and contribute to the creation of a developed India,” she added.

She expressed confidence in the country “embracing modern development even while preserving and propagating our glorious culture”.

The President is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at LokManthan - 2024, an international cultural festival, at Shilpakala Vedika on Friday.