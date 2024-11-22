No surge in vector-borne diseases in Telangana, says DPH

HYDERABAD: Clearing the air regarding the advisory issued by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in November for travellers returning from Telangana, the Health department on Thursday said that most of the chikungunya (a vector-borne disease) cases in the state were reported in August and September.

The Director of Public Health & Family Welfare (DPH) said that most cases were reported during August and September and there was a sharp decline in the number after October. The DPH also made it clear that no chikungunya deaths were reported in the state so far.

The DPH also said that the Health department took proactive measures well ahead of the monsoon season to prevent any outbreak of seasonal diseases.

These included state and district level convergence meetings with line departments, issuing timely health advisories, door-to-door fever survey in high risk areas, close monitoring of the situation, intensified surveillance and reporting network, intensified integrated vector control measures like fogging/spraying and source reduction activities.

In addition, an adequate number of testing kits and essential medicines were made available in all health facilities across the state.

Health Commissioner RV Karnan told TNIE, “Instances of vector-borne diseases (VBD) reduced significantly in October and November in the state. We urge the public not to panic as all necessary measures are taken and the situation is effectively under control and there is no alarming situation as close monitoring through surveillance and availability of testing kits has been ensured by the government.”

Meanwhile, doctors in Hyderabad said that there was a surge in respiratory tract infections related to the upper respiratory tract (URT), besides the post chikungunya arthritis, which comes with severe joint pains that can be experienced in patients for a duration of one to two months.

Dr Shiva Raju K, head of the medicine department, KIMS Hospitals, told TNIE: “Post chikungunya, body pains are observed in all age groups including younger people, but older age groups find it more intense. We are also seeing other viral fevers and the cases are likely to rise as the cold increases.”