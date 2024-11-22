Our work helping people come out of BRS-induced trauma: Min Damodar Rajanarasimha

ADILABAD : Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the super speciality hospital in Mancherial district headquarters with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

Damodar alleged that the previous BRS government betrayed and cheated the people of the state for nine and a half years. However, the Congress came as a sigh of relief for the people after it came to power.

Damodar argued why the BRS was raising fingers at the current state government as the party burdened the state with a whopping debt of over Rs 7 lakh crore. He said that before the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007, the then Congress government brought the Arogyasri scheme and the last price revision was held in 2011. However, after the formation of Telangana state, why did the BRS not do any price revision on the scheme during its decadal tenure, he asked.

The health minister further stated that the government was taking measures to develop the state’s infrastructure and welfare system. He added that around 54,000 vacancies were filled in the health sector.

Damodar also announced the establishment of trauma care centres every 30 to 35 kilometres on the national highways. “As many as 74 trauma care centres will be established in the state and four cancer centres will be established in North Telangana districts,” he said.

Sridhar Babu stated that the opposition parties were creating a ruckus over unintentional mistakes of bankers. He said that Rs 18,000 crore crop loan waiver was allotted to all the farmers. However, due to the mistake of the bankers, a few farmers did not get the waiver.