Some politicians instigating violence in Telangana, claims DGP

HYDERABAD: Stating that some politicians were inciting crime in the state, Director General of Police Dr Jitender on Thursday urged a batch of 1,211 constables who completed their training that the police department has to adapt to counter fresh challenges every day.

The DGP attended the passing out parade of the 1,211 constables at the Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Telangana Police Academy here. “The police department faces many challenges. Policing is not just a job, it requires a lot of passion. If you are passionate about this duty then only then you can do a good job,” he said.

Dr Jitender continued: “There are so many challenges ... Like dealing with cybercrime, narcotics and financial crimes. Nowadays, we are witnessing a new kind of crime — some politicians and others are inciting violence. In this modern age, this kind of crime is also increasing. So we have to tackle it too.”

In Adilabad, IG M Ramesh took the salute from the 254 civil constables who completed their training. Likewise in Warangal, 1,127 women trainee constables participated in the passing-out parade at Telangana Police Training College at Mamnoor. DIG (Women’s Safety Wing) Rema Rajeshwari took the salute from the 224 police personnel at the PTC in Sangareddy while Multizone-I IGP S Chandrasekhar Reddy participated in the Passing Out Parade for 263 AR and civil trainee police constables at the PTC in Khammam. SPF DG Dr Anil Kumar was present at the passing out parade of 250 constables at Janakampet in Nizamabad district.

‘Balance is vital’

Telangana State Police Academy Director Abhilasha Bisht said that a balanced police force was vital for the society. “Women bring in unique strengths of policing — empathy, conflict resolution and the ability to handle sensitive issues like domestic violence cases,” she said.

The teachers who take the classes for trainee constables told TNIE that this batch of trainees received more practical and inclusive classes than previous batches.