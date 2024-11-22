Telangana govt's winter assembly session likely from December 9

HYDERABAD: The winter session of Telangana Assembly is likely to begin on December 9.

During this session, the government is likely to take several key decisions and also introduce and pass a new Record of Rights (RoR) Bill.

The upcoming winter session of the Assembly holds significance as it coincides with the completion of Congress government’s one year in office. In view of this, the House is likely to witness heated exchanges between the treasury benches and Opposition on various issues.

Besides the RoR Bill, the Assembly is likely to discuss the caste survey, farmers issues and the achievements of the government in the last one year.

At the same time, Opposition BRS and BJP will try to raise the issues pertaining to paddy procurement, implementation of election promises like Rythu Bharosa and enhancing pension amount.

It will be interesting see if BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the winter session.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently challenged his predecessor to come to Assembly and participate in debates.

Cabinet expansion

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the chief minister will expand his Cabinet soon after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results are declared on November 23.