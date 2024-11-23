Country needs alternative dispute resolution mechanism: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that India needs alternative dispute resolution mechanism to help reducing the cases and ensure swift and efficient delivery of justice.

Addressing the Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference, the chief minister said: “Judiciary is a cornerstone of our democracy, but there is big issue before judiciary because of huge backlog of cases.”

He said that Hyderabad is proud to be on global arbitration arena, next to Singapore and London.

“If we can combine mediation and arbitration for quick dispute resolution, businesses will no longer see disputes as a bottleneck for making investments. Good practices of mediation and arbitration should be available to global investors, government and common man, especially for weaker sections,” he said.

The CM said that Hyderabad is globally recognised as a power hub of software, pharma, life sciences, healthcare and bio technology industries.

With new initiatives like Future City and AI City, Hyderabad will reposition itself as a global leader in a future technologies, he said.

“To facilitate this we need a world-class eco system and effective dispute resolution mechanism,” he added.

Supreme Court Judge Justice BR Gavai, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe and others were present on the occasion.