‘Eco-tourism policy to transform Telangana as model for sustainable tourism’

HYDERABAD: Forest Minister Konda Surekha stated that the proposed eco-tourism policy aims to transform Telangana into a model for sustainable tourism and forest conservation.

At a review meeting on Friday with officials of the Forest department and other allied departments, Surekha discussed strategies for sustainable eco-tourism development in key forest regions including Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves. She emphasised the need for a balance between tourism growth and forest conservation, advocating for a scientific, sustainable approach focused on locations like Mannanur, Maddimadugu, Somaseela, Domalapenta, and Akkamahadevi Caves.

The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) is working to enhance eco-tourism facilities, including upgrading the forest guest house in Amrabad and launching a pilot eco-tourist project in the coming weeks. Officials also stated that plans for safari services in Amrabad, trekking, caravan camping and boating at Somasial. The Forest department and TGFDC have identified 18 potential eco-tourism circuits for phased development.

Surekha proposed integrating eco-friendly infrastructure, such as sustainable lodging, renewable energy systems and green transportation, while ensuring strict adherence to forest and wildlife protection laws. She directed officials that eco-tourism policies must prioritise conservation, while providing enriching experiences for visitors.

The minister also stressed the importance of involving local communities in eco-tourism to provide economic and social benefits. “Empowering local communities and raising public awareness are key to fostering responsibility towards forest preservation and biodiversity conservation,” she remarked.