Ex-sarpanch dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: Former Kondareddy Palle sarpanch, P Sai Reddy (85), reportedly died by suicide in Nagarkurnool on Friday. Local police did not register a case, citing that Sai was in Nagarkurnool, and the Nagarkurnool police also did not file a case as they did not receive a complaint.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that a case be filed based on the suicide note, alleging that it was not suicide but a murder orchestrated by the brother of CM A Revanth Reddy. He claimed that Sai was targeted after giving an interview to a YouTube channel six months back. He was elected as Sarpanch twice, he said.

Former Minister T Harish Rao shared the suicide note purportedly written by Reddy on X stating that he was taking the extreme step due to the harassment of CM’s brother. Harish called for a murder case against those responsible.