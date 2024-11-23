KTR slams Rahul’s ‘hypocrisy’, asks state to cancel all deals

HYDERABAD: “If AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is sincere about his stance on Adani Group, the Congress government in Telangana must cancel all agreements with the group,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao demanded that Rahul Gandhi direct the state Congress leadership and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately annul all agreements made with the Adani Group. He highlighted the contradictory stances of Congress leaders on Adani at the national and state levels.

Rama Rao accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy for criticizing Adani’s alleged corrupt practices at the national level while staying silent about the Telangana Congress government’s close association with the group.

The state government entered into business agreements worth Rs 12,400 crore with Adani, including investments in green energy, data centres, and cement industries, Rama Rao said and asked why Rahul Gandhi was not asking Telangana government to cancel these agreements.

“How can the Congress portray Adani as corrupt in Delhi while treating him as trustworthy in Telangana?” he wondered.

Rama Rao alleged that the Telangana Congress accepted Rs 100 crore donation from the Adani Group for the Telangana Skill University. He demanded that the donation be immediately returned if the Congress leadership believes in its own rhetoric about Adani’s corruption. Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy should clarify their stand on Adani Group, he said.

He also recalled how the BRS government had declined all proposals from the Adani Group and consistently opposed the privatisation of public resources.