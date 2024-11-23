Land grabbing case: HC grants interim relief to former MLA

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the sub-inspector of Subedari police station not to arrest former MLA Shankar Naik until December 2 in a land grabbing case.

Justice Lakshman, who was hearing a lunch motion criminal petition, also issued notices to the defacto complainant, Rudraju alias Jallipalli Padmavathi, and the state, instructing them to respond by the same date. However, the court clarified that the ongoing investigation into the matter will not be stayed.

An FIR (Crime No. 679 of 2024) was registered on November 20 at the Subedari police station in Warangal district against Shankar Naik. The charges included alleged offences under Sections 329(4), 324(5), 309(4), 308(4), 303(2), 74, 79, and 351(2), read with Section 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The defacto complainant, Padmavathi, a government school teacher, accused individuals purportedly acting on behalf of the former MLA of trespassing onto her property, committing theft, and removing items worth Rs 4.20 lakh.

Baseless allegations

Petitioner’s counsel Ramana Rao asserted that the allegations against Shankar Naik were baseless and politically motivated.

He argued that the case was registered to prevent the former MLA from participating in a dharna scheduled for November 25 in Mahabubabad district to show solidarity with farmers and landowners arrested in the Lagcherla violence.

He further contended that Naik, named as Accused No. 1 in the FIR, was not present at the alleged scene of the crime involving land grabbing and theft. Counsel claimed that the registration of the case was a deliberate attempt to curtail the petitioner’s political and social activities.

After considering the arguments presented, Justice Lakshman directed the Subedari police not to arrest Shankar Naik until December 2 and adjourned the matter to the same date for further hearing.