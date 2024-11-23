Six firms to set up green pharma units in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to state’s pharma sector, six companies have come forward to establish green pharma units and expand their operations in the Green Pharma City.

The firms -- MSN Group, Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Hetero Labs -- signed MoUs with the state government in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

These companies will invest around Rs 5,620 crore and create 12,490 jobs. The government has agreed to allot land to these companies in the Green Pharma City.

As per the MoUs, the MSN Group will establish a manufacturing unit and an R&D centre and Aurobindo Pharma and Laurus Labs will set up formulation units, while Gland Pharma will build an R&D centre as well as injectable drug substance manufacturing units. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will set up an injectable and biosimilars unit, while Hetero Labs will establish a finishing dose and injectable drugs manufacturing unit.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite the land allotment process and provide necessary facilities to ensure that construction works begin within the next four months.

TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan and representatives of the six companies were present on the occasion.