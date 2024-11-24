College in Telangana forges signatures, loses Osmania university affiliation

HYDERABAD: The affiliation of Hindi Mahavidyalaya Degree College was revoked by the Osmania University (OU), for indulging in serious violations, including forging academic records and misreporting the student results.

As per an official statement on Saturday, the university, after multiple inquiries by standing committees, cancelled the provisional affiliation of the college and recommended to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to revoke its autonomous status.

“Investigation revealed that during the 2019-2022 academic years, the college submitted manipulated results for UG sixth-semester exams. It falsely declared 49 as passed and five as failed. Alarmed by inconsistencies in the tabulation records (TR), the university ordered a comprehensive inquiry. The private college was also found forging signatures of OU officials,” the statement said.

The committee, which visited the college thrice, uncovered shocking irregularities. It found that Commerce papers were evaluated by unqualified faculty from Computer Science department and marks lists were forged. Additionally, the college failed to submit critical details, including examination papers, evaluation records, and advanced supplementary exam notifications.

Further scrutiny revealed that TR records for the UG 2023-2024 batch lacked the required signatures and stamps of the principal and controller of examinations. The standing committees confirmed forgery of signatures belonging to the additional controller of examinations and discrepancies in results provided to OU. Specifically, the college misreported results of 13 B Com, 27 B Sc and 9 BBA students who had actually failed, whereas four B Com and one BBA student who had genuinely cleared the exams were shown as failed, the university said..

The college administration admitted to errors but failed to take corrective action or provide satisfactory explanation. Despite repeated warnings, the institution continued its misconduct. In response, the standing committee recommended seizing relevant records and initiating criminal cases against those responsible for forging the additional controller’s signature.

OU has decided to allow the current students to complete their courses under its direct supervision. However, it has instructed the college to cease UG admissions from the 2025-2026 academic year and continue only PG courses under a non-autonomous status. Final semester exams will now be conducted directly by the university.